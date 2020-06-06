Lionel Messi returned to the Camp Nou on Saturday after missing two group training sessions with a slight leg injury, while Luis Suarez is set to be fit for the La Liga restart next week.

Messi trained alone indoors on Wednesday and Friday, but worked on the sidelines of a group session at Barca’s home stadium, according to Spanish press.

La Liga leaders Barcelona play their first match since mid-March at Real Mallorca next Saturday.

Suarez will be fit to play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January after reporting feeling no pain following training.

Messi and Suarez have scored 38 goals between them in all competitions this season.

“Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches,” a club statement on Friday read.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table with 11 matches remaining.

When Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, it seemed they had halted a dip in form and seized control of the title race.

But a week later, they handed the initiative back as Barca regained first place by beating Real Sociedad and Madrid lost away at Real Betis.

A three-month break means a fresh start but Barcelona’s two-point lead reflects badly on their challengers, given Barca’s own problems off the pitch, including the switch to Quique Setien as coach in January.

Both sides’ imperfections mean there will could be more slip-ups to come as it remains to be seen if Barca make it five league titles in six years.

(With AFP inputs)