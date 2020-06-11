The International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday it will distribute up to $1,000 (880 euros) each to players ranked between 501st and 700th in the world to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Singles players outside the top 500 and doubles players ranked between 176 and 300 will receive the funds as part of a $350,000 package to aid with the financial impact of Covid-19.

“The funding will be distributed in the form of development grants to eligible players via National Associations, with singles players ranked 501–600 receiving $1,000, and doubles players ranked 176 – 300 and singles players ranked 601-700 receiving $750,” the ITF statement said.

It also announced that the amount was part of a $2.6 million package which will go to national associations as well as junior players and tournaments.

From India’s perspective, a maximum of 11 players feature in the ranking bracket mentioned.

Manish Suresh Kumar (642) and Arjun Kadhe (655), are eligible in the men’s singles as well as Saketh Myneni (180), Vishnu Vardhan (199), Kadhe (231) and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (300) in doubles.

Among the women players, four singles players are ranked between 500 and 700. Karman Kaur Thandi (606), Sowjanya Bavisetti (613), Zeel Desai (650) and Pranjla Yadlapalli (664) while Rutuja Bhosale (196) and Sania Mirza (226) figure between the bracket in doubles.

The tennis season has been on hold since mid-March because of the outbreak, with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon cancelled.

Last month, the sport’s governing body as well as the ATP and WTA tours and the four Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open – said they had contributed more than $6 million to a Player Relief Programme.

With AFP and PTI Inputs