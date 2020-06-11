India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled for June, was officially called off on Thursday due to the Covid-19 pandemic with both the boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead.

India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

“It is not possible to tour Sri Lanka in July in the current scenario,” the source told PTI.

A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

“The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around Covid-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches will not be feasible,” the federation stated.

The release also hinted that SLC is hoping that the series is likely to go ahead at some point according to the Future Tours Programme:

“BCCI remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before taking any decision for the resumption of Cricket,” added the release.

A report in ESPNCricinfo stated that an SLC official said work is being done towards the series taking place in August. “If the tour is to go ahead in August, Sri Lanka’s government would have to make assurances directly to India’s government, as well as put a medical plan in place to ensure the safety of visiting players,” the report added.

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise in the country, which has now recorded more than 8,100 Covid-19 deaths so far.

Earlier, it emerged that BCCI has told SLC that the Indian team will tour the island nation, if the government permits, in August, according to a report by The Island.

International cricket, which has been suspended since March, is returning withEngland hosting West Indies in a behind-closed-doors Test series.

(With PTI inputs)