Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he is enjoying the game and that he is not looking at a retirement anytime soon as he is keeping fit.

The 35-year-old Chhetri, who holds the national record of most international matches and most number of goals, made it clear that retirement plans are currently not on his mind.

“I don’t want to put numbers [on how long I will keep playing]. But I am enjoying my football and I am not going away anytime soon,” Chhetri said in an interaction on the Facebook page of Indian football team.

“I told my wife that I am feeling so fit. I am going to challenge Udanta [Singh] and Ashique Kuruniyan for a sprint. Unless a Sahal [Abdul Samad] scores a lot of goals and pushes me away [from the national team], I am going to be there, playing for the team.”

On Friday, Chhetri completes 15 years of international career since making his debut in Quetta against Pakistan in a friendly series in 2005. He had scored on his debut in the match which was drawn 1-1.

Read - I had my doubts: Former India coach Singh recalls handing Chhetri his international debut

Since then, he has played 115 matches and scored 72 goals. He is the second highest international goal-scorer among active footballers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and above Argentine Lionel Messi.

“I am fortunate to have played 15 years for my country. It is a dream, three-four years more probably and it will be [nearly] 20 years. Who would have thought to play 20 years and so I am living my dream,” he said.

Chhetri, however, is almost unlikely to play in a World Cup match as India is out of reckoning for a berth in the 2022 showpiece in Doha while the 2026 edition is a step too far.

“I don’t know about 2026 World Cup. But I would love to see Anirudh Thapa sending a cross to Jhingan and I would love to watch it from the stands,” he said.

“Till the time I am with the national team, I will give my best.”

Watch the full video here:

(with PTI inputs)