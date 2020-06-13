Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m Covid positive,” the 40-year-old shared on his Twitter account.

The all-rounder, who played 398 ODIs and 27 Tests, is the third Paksitan cricketer to test positive for the virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz.

Afridi had been providing ration and other essential goods to people in Pakistan through his charity. In May, he had also paid $20,000 through his foundation to buy the auctioned cricket bat of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, who was raising funds for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.