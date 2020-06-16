Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell said that saliva ban tilting the balance towards batsmen is a “bloody storm in a teacup”, adding that sweat will also be very effective when it comes to shining the ball in Test cricket.

The International Cricket Council has banned the use of saliva on ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – a move that has raised concerns about the game becoming batsmen-dominated.

For now, the bowlers can only use sweat on the ball but many believe it will not be as effective as saliva.

“If they’re wiping perspiration from their forehead, there’s sunscreen there. If they’re using saliva, they’ve probably been chewing something, so what’s in that?” the former Australian skipper was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“I don’t know if it’s that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don’t see the difference, to be honest.”

The 71-year-old, who coached India between 2005 to 2007, said the saliva ban will have a minimal affect on Australia’s fast bowlers.

“None of them are big swingers of the ball – Starc might get some reverse swing – by and large it’s the pace and bounce, I don’t think we’ll notice a huge difference, to be honest,” Chappell said.

Ball manufacturer Kookaburra have developed wax applicator to polish cricket balls but Chappell said it won’t be needed.

“Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they’ll get shine, they’ll be able to preserve the ball unless it’s a real hard, abrasive wicket,” he said.

“You’ve only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it’s a bloody storm in a teacup myself.”

Former and current cricketers including India pacer Ishant Sharma and ex-Australian skipper Mark Taylor believe the saliva ban will upset the balance between bat and ball.

With PTI Inputs