Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a tweet that the CSK management felt was in bad taste.

The doctor’s tweet appeared to take a dig at the central government’s PM CARES fund in the wake of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan region. He tweeted: “Just curious if the coffins will come back with a ‘PM Cares’ sticker on them?”.

CSK tweeted the announcement of his suspension and expressed regrets over the comments he made in his tweet.

“The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” the statement read.

Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL’s inception and is a specialist in sports medicine, reported Outlook. Thottappillil had deleted the tweet but the screenshots of it were doing the rounds on social media.