Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has said that Rishabh Pant is an immensely talented cricketer but has to be groomed properly behind the stumps before it’s too late.

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s absence from the team after the 2019 World Cup, India offered more opportunities to Pant, who was touted as the former’s successor, but the youngster has not been consistent either with the gloves or with the bat and lost his spot in the ODI side recently.

The Indian team management has preferred KL Rahul behind the stumps in the limited-overs formats. During India’s tour of New Zealand, the 22-year-old did not feature in a single One-Day International or T20 International.

Kirmani said Pant he needs to be polished before he could become a regular part of the Indian team and feels he will get better with experience.

“Yes, he did not capitalise on the chances provided to him,” Kirmani told Hindustan Times.

“Wicketkeeping is the most thankless and difficult job in cricket and I believe Pant has to be properly groomed. I agree that talent has to be encouraged, but mind you, in every profession, talented and promising youngsters have to be under the study of experienced seniors. Otherwise a lot of water will go under the bridge by the time the youngster comes up to the expectations.”

He added: “Pant is immensely skilled. That skill [of wicketkeeping] will bloom and flourish with experience, it cannot be overnight. It will take a minimum of two seasons if one is a quick learner.”

The 70-year-old was also unsure if Rahul will be a viable option to keep wickets in the long-term.

“I am not sure if KL Rahul possesses this gifted ability, I have only seen this lad batting all by himself on a bowling machine at the NCA, before representing Karnataka. When he started keeping wickets, I don’t know. All the best to him,” he said.

Another talented youngster, Sanju Samson has also not managed to find a place in the Indian team as a wicketkeeper despite Pant’s struggles.

Speaking about the Kerala player, Kirmani said: “Samson has shown a lot of promise in IPL matches, but representing the country – the highest level – is a different cup of tea. To survive at the top, one needs to be performing with consistency, which is key to remain on the top.”