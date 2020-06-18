Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani was all praise for the outgoing International Cricket Committee chairman Shashank Manohar saying the Indian brought all the members together following the effort by Big Three – India, Australia and England – tried to take control of the world body.

In 2014, the Big three enacted a governance and revenue distribution model that gave them a bigger say on ICC’s functioning and finances.

“Mr Manohar brought all the members together after the damage inflicted on world cricket by the so called ‘Big Three’. I am sure that all the ICC members appreciate what he has done in unifying all the ICC members in the interest of the game. I have the highest regard for him,” Mani was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Manohar, who has announced that he won’t be seeking extension as ICC chairman, had made significant changes after taking charge and implemented a new model of governance.

Mani was also speculated to be in the race to replace the former BCCI president but the Pakistani made it clear that he wasn’t interested.

“I was never interested. The news actually came from India. The news actually came from India. I was approached by a few to contest and I have said I am not interested,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Mani’s decision could pave the way for former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to become the next ICC president but everyone is now waiting for the world body to kick off the process of electing the new boss formally.

The PCB chairman also confirmed that the Asia Cup would be shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and that the formal announcement could be made soon.

“We will just have to wait and see what happens in the next two-three weeks. Swapping with Sri Lanka made sense as the Covid-19 situation is better there than in the rest of the sub-continent,” he added.