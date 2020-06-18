Pakistan’s new batting star Haider Ali said Thursday that India’s One-day International vice-captain Rohit Sharma is his role model. The praise comes even though the neighbouring countries seldom play each other as political tensions remain high.

“Rohit Sharma is my role model because of the way he gives the Indian team a start. It’s amazing,” the 19-year-old Haider told reporters.

“Whether it’s a Test, ODI or a Twenty20, he comes with a thinking and takes the attack to the bowlers. I want to give the same start to the Pakistan team.”

Haider broke into Pakistan’s 29-member squad for the forthcoming England tour following several notable performances – including a losing half-century against India in the semi-final of the ICC-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Rohit has soared in recent years, having hit three double-hundreds in ODIs, including a world record 264.

He also holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Twenty20 Internationals – a staggering 127. Still, Haider’s cross-border compliment is not unprecedented. Indian skipper Virat Kohli often praises Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is well-liked in India. Haider said he admired Rohit’s consistent, aggressive style.

“Once he reaches 50 he thinks for 100, and on 100 he thinks of 150,” the youngster said. Pakistan are scheduled to head to Britain next week to spend 14 days in quarantine before playing a first Test in Manchester from August 5.