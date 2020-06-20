Former Bangladesh One-day International captain Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

The 36-year-old had fever earlier this week. “Mashrafe complained of fever Thursday. His sample for Covid-19 test was collected Friday and the result showed positive [Saturday]. He is doing well at the moment and taking treatment at home. His family is also fine,” a person close to Mortaza was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

Mortaza, who is also a member of parliament in Bangladesh, stepped down from captaincy earlier this year. The pacer played 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is for Bangladesh. He is widely praised for turning Bangladesh into a competitive outfit, especially at home, over the past few years.

Earlier, another former player, Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report on Daily Star.

The newspaper stated that Iqbal, elder brother of current ODI captain Tamim, confirmed that he has contracted the virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong. Last month, Bangladesh’s development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the Covid-19.

Pakistan’s three cricketers – former captain Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz – have also tested for positive the virus.