Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after he withdrew from his game against Novak Djokovic in Croatia leading to The Adria Tour being cancelled.

Dimitrov featured in the Serbia leg of the tournament that came under heavy criticism for not following social distancing norms as the tournament took place with packed stands.

The Bulgarian played Borna Coric in Croatia and complained of fatigue after the game. The other prominent players to feature in the competition were Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

Twitter lashed out at Djokovic for his recklessness in organisation of The Adria Tour as Dimitrov’s positive test is likely to disrupt plans of resumption of the ATP and WTA Tours.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

While watching images from the Adria Tour, I kind of felt that something was really wrong... Am I the only one ? Is it a consequence of it ?

Get better soon Grigor 🙏 https://t.co/GKfouQ5hwF — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) June 21, 2020

Hoping Grigor will get through this without a hiccup but just questions the “risks” I brought up last week and qualms I had about the whole tour itself pic.twitter.com/nsa7r5qZDO — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 21, 2020

Don't need the 20-20 hindsight of Grigor Dimitrov's positive COVID-19 test, to say that Novak Djokovic had -- at very best -- a reckless attitude to the pandemic at his tournament in Belgrade last week. pic.twitter.com/a6JklCfXm1 — Ali Walker (@AliWalker24) June 21, 2020

Novak Djokovic organised a Tennis Tournament called "Adria Tour" at Belgrade.. Freaked out.. Partied.. Now Grigor Dimitrov who played there tests positive for COVID 19.. Jeopardises resumption of WTA & ATP Tours which were to resume from August. @ranjonahttps://t.co/S5W4yKNrsP — Anirban Roy (@AnirbanFromRLF) June 21, 2020

Dimitrov has Coronavirus. This Adria Tour is dangerous. They are continuing to hug each other and shake each other’s hands. Absolutely ridiculous. Hope Grigor is ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iJiFn7cfjS — Olly 🇪🇸🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Paton2020) June 21, 2020

I am FUMING. The organizers of this STUPID “tournament,” the players who agreed to take part, the parents who let their kids on the court blatantly ignoring the risks and the crowds who willingly bought tickets and showed up maskless and didn’t distance are all to blame here. — 💨No Match Windy, No? (@nomatchwindyno) June 21, 2020

Congratulations @DjokerNole. I guess God wasn’t enough protection after all. 🙏🏻🤷🏼‍♂️ — TsitsipasFR 🇫🇷 (@TsitsipasFR) June 21, 2020

Apparently there’s a pandemic ........ — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 21, 2020