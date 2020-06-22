Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after he withdrew from his game against Novak Djokovic in Croatia leading to The Adria Tour being cancelled.
Dimitrov featured in the Serbia leg of the tournament that came under heavy criticism for not following social distancing norms as the tournament took place with packed stands.
The Bulgarian played Borna Coric in Croatia and complained of fatigue after the game. The other prominent players to feature in the competition were Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.
Twitter lashed out at Djokovic for his recklessness in organisation of The Adria Tour as Dimitrov’s positive test is likely to disrupt plans of resumption of the ATP and WTA Tours.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.