Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly paid a tribute to Rajinder Goel on Sunday as the domestic cricket stalwart died at the age of 77.

“The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in a statement released by the BCCI.

“To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

In a career spanning 27 years, Goel picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana.

The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls. With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India’s premier domestic first-class competition.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: “Rajinder Goel Ji was a true servant of Indian Cricket. He was a role model for many current and upcoming spinners. His longevity should inspire upcoming cricketers to excel and improve every time they take the field. BCCI honoured him with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief.”