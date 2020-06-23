World No 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth tennis player to be infected with Covid-19 after taking part in Adria Tour, an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans he organised with crowds present.
He joins Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for Covid-19. Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.
“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” the 33-year-old Serb said in a statement.
“I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine,” the 17-time Grand Slam winner said, adding that he would go into self-isolation for the next 14 days.
World number 19 Dimitrov announced on Sunday that he had tested positive after pulling out of the event, the biggest since the tennis season was halted because of the pandemic. Croatia’s Coric and Troicki of Serbia also followed suit on Monday, revealing they also had tested positive.
Sunday’s final in the Croatian coastal town of Zadar, which was supposed to feature Djokovic and Russia’s Andrey Rublev, was cancelled. Some 4,000 fans watched the first leg of the tournament in Belgrade earlier this month as the tournament didn’t impose safety or distancing measures.
(With AFP inputs)