World No 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth tennis player to be infected with Covid-19 after taking part in Adria Tour, an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans he organised with crowds present.

He joins Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for Covid-19. Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” the 33-year-old Serb said in a statement.

“I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine,” the 17-time Grand Slam winner said, adding that he would go into self-isolation for the next 14 days.

World number 19 Dimitrov announced on Sunday that he had tested positive after pulling out of the event, the biggest since the tennis season was halted because of the pandemic. Croatia’s Coric and Troicki of Serbia also followed suit on Monday, revealing they also had tested positive.

Sunday’s final in the Croatian coastal town of Zadar, which was supposed to feature Djokovic and Russia’s Andrey Rublev, was cancelled. Some 4,000 fans watched the first leg of the tournament in Belgrade earlier this month as the tournament didn’t impose safety or distancing measures.



Here is how Twitter reacted to world No 1 Djokovic testing positive for coronavirus:

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

What a mess. While wishing a speedy recovery to the players, directors of the tournaments on the calendar are racing to stress that Adria Tour was a reckless exception and the sanctioned events will be run much more responsibly.... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 23, 2020

2020 is so upside down that nick kyrgios is making perfect sense and novak djokovic is doing outrageously silly things — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 23, 2020

Aside from the ‘why go back to Belgrade?’ question, this statement leaves many others unanswered, including:



What measures have been taken to support/test the thousands that the event brought together, particularly at close quarters, with no masks or social distancing ? https://t.co/D0CQk3WmhC — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 23, 2020

If anyone had any doubts about social distancing and how important it is, Novak Djokovic, Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov have all tested positive for Covid-19 - only a few days after being amongst a huge crowd of people for the Adria Tour in Croatia. — Joe Krishnan (@joekrishnan) June 23, 2020

No surprise considering all the close contact with the player group but Djokovic and his wife Jelena have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Djokovic's Adria Tour came from a good place but good ideas need the right plan & the plan was faulty & out of tune with the times https://t.co/rryUP2HDTm — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 23, 2020

In marketing textbooks of the future it will be known as doing a 'Djokovic': When you destroy your own successful career and reputation with one idiotic masterstroke.

An 'Armstrong' is completely different. There's malice there. #AdriaTour #Djokovic — Karolos Grohmann (@karolosgrohmann) June 23, 2020

The Adria Tour has been a tragic lesson in rushing the return to normal in sport.



Novak Djokovic organised a tennis tournament where adherence to social distancing has been minimal. He and several others, including one player’s pregnant wife, have now tested positive for Covid. https://t.co/ojbeIR9wns — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) June 23, 2020

Here we common people staying indoors and there big guns who are supposed to be role models for many of us are travelling to countries in private jets disregard all precautionary measures.

Don't forget Corona is still in the charge. #Djokovic #Zverev #AdriaTour #COVID19 — Sourabh Suman (@Imsourabhsuman) June 23, 2020

Novak #Djokovic is a phenomenal tennis player who doesn't believe in vaccination, and organised the #AdriaTour with seemingly no proper protocols during a pandemic. — David Stone (@davidjstone) June 23, 2020

To make things worse, he is the leader of the ATP council. He hasn’t been acting liking a leader (he definitely hasn’t sounded like one with some of the controversial comments regarding the virus). His position has pretty much been compromised...

A mess!#Djokovic pic.twitter.com/LmKJC4Mi6a — Melvin (@mtkigz1) June 23, 2020

Djokovic and Jelena test positive, but not addressing this or taking responsibility for the exposure here, in the statement? pic.twitter.com/HI07hLr9SE — Aditya Shrikrishna (@gradwolf) June 23, 2020

Get well soon @DjokerNole Novac Djokovic. I know you will definitely beat COVID-19. Want to see you back on tennis court soon.#Djokovic #Novac — Harsh Deshwal (@Harsh5Deshwal) June 23, 2020

Just Being No.1 doesnt make you the best, but responsibility and behaviour does. Highly disappointing! Huge blunder of not following norms during Covid putting so many in jeopardy.

Anyways Getwellsoon!#djokovic #atptour #Tennis — Aditya Agarwal (@AdityaA21391768) June 23, 2020

Even the best in their sport can make crazy mistakes. #Djokovic #COVID https://t.co/I4BGSnpIpE — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) June 23, 2020

