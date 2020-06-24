Lionel Messi is a goal-scorer like few others. No one in the history of FC Barcelona has scored more goals than him. No one in Argentina’s football history has scored more international goals than him. No one has scored more goals in one calendar year than Messi, when he registered a ridiculous 91 strikes in 2012.

But apart from all that, Messi is a complete footballer. The beauty of his game lies in the fact that he can find a killer pass when he needs to. The Barcelona superstar is as capable a creator as he is a goal-scorer as he has shown plenty of times for the Catalan giants.

Lionel Messi – the prodigy who dribbled past difficulties on his way to stardom

Happy birthday to the all-time top-scorer for Barcelona & Argentina



Happy birthday to the world-record holder for most goals in a year



Happy birthday to the only six-time Ballon d'Or winner



Happy birthday to the only six-time Golden Shoe winner



Happy birthday, Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/aclHn829Cm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2020

Capable of playing a role anywhere from midfield to attack, Messi made a name for himself with not just jaw-dropping goals. As a product of Barcelona’s La Masia Academy, finding the right pass is ingrained in Messi’s footballing DNA. Playing alongside some of the superstar strikers in history like Samuel Eto’o, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Suarez, Messi made sure he was putting enough chances on a platter for his teammates over the years with his silky touch-game.

Here’s a compilation of the best assists from the Argentine superstar’s glittering Barcelona career: