Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez said on Wednesday that he has tested negative for Covid-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the coronavirus.

Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are among the 10 England-bound Pakistan players, who tested positive for the virus in the past two days. The team is due to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20 series in August.

On Wednesday, Hafeez took to twitter and clarified that he and his family members have tested negative from a test he sought in his personal capacity and also posted the medical report to back his claim.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

On Tuesday, Pakistan Cricket Board had said that Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz had tested positive apart from Pakistan cricket team masseur Malang Ali. On Monday Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan had test positive, making the total up to 10 cricketers from the 29-member squad.

On Tuesday, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had said, “As regards the players, who have tested positive, we will continue to monitor and support them, including conducting antibody tests, and as soon as they test negative, they will be flown to join the squad in England. At the moment, they have been advised to go into self-isolation so that they not only recover quickly but also prevent their other family members from being infected.”

“The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule on 28 June. Fortunately, all the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training and practicing immediately after they have been tested and given the all clear when they arrive in England,” Khan had added.