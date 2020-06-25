On June 25, 1983, India played their very first World Cup final. And on that day, Kapil Dev and Co created history by defeating two-time defending champions West Indies to lay their hands on the coveted trophy at the Lord’s.

That victory remains one of Indian cricket’s greatest triumphs to date. It brought the country on the global map and inspired a generation of youngsters to take up the sport, including the great Sachin Tendulkar.

It took 28 long years for India to repeat the incredible feat as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men got the better of Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in 2011. But for many, it is the 1983 triumph that still remains the most iconic.

On Wednesday, it was the 37th anniversary of that unforgettable Indian victory. Several past and present cricketers, along with fans of the sport, took to social media to share their memories of that historic day.

Here are some of those posts:

*ON THIS DAY* in 1983, Kapil Dev's team stunned two-time defending champions West Indies at Lord's in the World Cup FINAL..Proud.. pic.twitter.com/yeYRtpKlV2 — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) June 25, 2020

What a day that was. A dream come true.

Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din.

25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time.@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @BCCI @sardesairajdeep

Photo 25 years later at Lords pic.twitter.com/ibMsRUdPrf — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2020

A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day 🇮🇳 🏆 Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team 👏🏻👏🏻 You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports 👍🏻👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

37 years today since the historic day at Lords when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired a whole generation. Thank you Team 83. pic.twitter.com/mjCKBmHpGk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2020

June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG pic.twitter.com/hoyEobpuwL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2020

On this day in 1983 @therealkapildev's team lifted the World Cup. The most important contribution of that victory was that it inspired a generation to take up cricket. It also put India on the map of World cricket. #WorldCup1983 #Kapildev #proud pic.twitter.com/LF6FN7S2Su — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 25, 2020

@therealkapildev and the rest of your team, thanks a lot for the game changing 1983 WC triumph. The only regret of that event is not being able to see your innings of 175. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) June 25, 2020

This image of the great Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s inspired many youngsters of my generation to take up cricket. If ever there was a watershed moment in Indian cricket, it’s this victory of 1983 ⁦@therealkapildev⁩ #WorldCup1983 pic.twitter.com/jpSnTr2BQH — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) June 25, 2020

India's journey during the #CWC83

In warm-up matches:

- lost to New Zealand 3 June

- lost to Minor Counties 4 June

- beat Sri Lanka 6 June

- lost to Sri Lanka 7 June

L L W L



India was properly warmed up during the World Cup tournament of 1983: Won 6, lost 2

W W L L W W W W — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 25, 2020

#OnThisDay in 1983, India won the Prudential World Cup beating the mighty West Indies by 43 runs at Lord’s. This win kickstarted a cricket revolution in India. What a win!

The same day in 1932, India played their first ever Test match at Lord’s pic.twitter.com/VApaRMyvJh — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 25, 2020