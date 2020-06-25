Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian women’s cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit.

Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under, apart from featuring in the Women’s Big Bash League, representing Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, she also played club cricket in Melbourne last season.

I have always wanted to play cricket for a living and that’s something I just couldn’t turn down at this stage in my career, which is why I made the decision. Excited to start with @VicStateCricket but obviously bitter sweet and will really miss all at @Irelandcricket — Kim Garth (@kim_garth) June 24, 2020

“While I have accepted the offer, it was not an easy decision to make. To leave family, friends, and the whole Irish cricket community was a very difficult decision, and one I did not take lightly, Garth was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“However, my ambition has always been to be a full-time professional cricketer and to play at the highest level. A chance like this doesn’’t present itself too often, so I am keen to seize this opportunity,” she added.

The 24-year old has played 34 ODIs and 51 T20Is for Ireland, amassing 1,210 runs while picking up 65 wickets.

Cricket Victoria’s general manager of cricket Shaun Graf said Garth intends to apply for permanent Australian residency.

“Kim Garth has played a lot of cricket within Australia in recent seasons and brings further international experience to the squad.

“She will play as an overseas player initially however she intends to apply for permanent residency allowing her the opportunity to hopefully one day play for Australia,” Graf said.

With PTI Inputs