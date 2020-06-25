Jofra Archer will join England’s training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday after his latest test for the coronavirus returned a negative result.

Fast bowler Archer was initially delayed from joining up with 29 other England cricketers in Southampton after he reported a member of his household feeling unwell on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sussex paceman had shown no symptoms and was among a wholly negative batch of 702 test results announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board this week.

Nevertheless, the Barbados-born quick was required to undergo an additional test on Wednesday.

But an ECB statement issued Thursday said: “Jofra Archer has tested negative for Covid-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow [Friday] with the rest of the group.”

England are assembling at the Ageas Bowl ahead of a three-Test series against the West Indies that is set to start at Hampshire’s headquarters on July 8 – the first major international cricket match since lockdown.