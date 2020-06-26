Indian Super League champions ATK FC’s star striker Roy Krishna has extended his stay with the Kolkata outfit for another year and will be turning up for coach Antonio Habas’ side next season, the club announced on Friday.

The Fiji international, who had made the move to ISL last season, not only impressed with his goal-scoring abilities but also held the team together up front. The 32-year-old ended up with 15 goals including a hat-trick against Odisha FC in his debut season, apart from providing six assists with ATK clinching their third ISL title.

One more year of master class finishes as @RoyKrishna21 extends his stay till 2021



"I'm very pleased to extend contract with my club again.

After a successful season winning the 2019/2020 ISL Cup there's no question that I want to stay with the Champion Team"

Krishna also took to twitter to confirm the news and said he was looking forward to reuniting with his teammates.

ATK and I-league champions Mohun Bagan announced a merger earlier this year, which came into effect from June 1. The new entity will also be playing in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2021.