The wait is finally over.

Thirty years after clinching their last English top-flight title back in the 1989-’90 season, Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions again on Friday.

Their 19th league title was confirmed after closest competitors Manchester City dropped points against Chelsea, suffering a 1-2 away defeat at Stamford Bridge, leaving Liverpool with a 23-point advantage at the top.

The Reds have had to wait a long time for this moment, but the big moment has arrived in style as they have not only won the title, but done so in dominating fashion.

En route to victory, Jurgen Klopp’s men have beaten each of their opponents and their only defeat so far has come on the road against Watford.

Liverpool's season by numbers Matches 31 Wins 28 Draws Two Losses One Goals 70 Goals scored per match 2.26 Goals conceded 21 Points 86 Clean sheets 14 Win percentage 90.32 Top goalscorer Mohamed Salah (17) Top assist-provider Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)

Liverpool’s title count is now just one less than Manchester United’s record of 20. Besides Manchester United and Liverpool, only Arsenal have managed to win 10 titles or more in the English top-flight since the league was introduced in 1888-’89.

Most title wins in English top-flight Team Titles Manchester United 20 Liverpool 19 Arsenal 13 Everton 9 Aston Villa 7 Sunderland 6 Chelsea 6 Manchester City 6 Newcastle United 4 Sheffield Wednesday 4

By winning the title with seven matches left to play, Liverpool have also set a new record for becoming the fastest team to be crowned champions. This in a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Premier League era, only Manchester United and Manchester City have won the league with five games to spare. And thanks to Chelsea, the Reds have beaten the record of their rivals now by two games.

Earliest title wins in English top-flight Season Team Title victory with matches left to play 2019-'20 Liverpool Seven 1907-'08 Manchester United Five 1984-'85 Everton Five 2000-'01 Manchester United Five 2017-'18 Manchester City Five

Liverpool’s club record of the longest unbeaten streak (44) was halted when they suffered a 0-3 defeat to Watford in February. However, this was the second longest unbeaten streak managed by any club during the Premier League era, behind only Arsenal’s Invincible record.

Although the Merseyside outfit won’t be able to match Arsenal’s record of going an entire season unbeaten, this stat highlights how dominant they have been. And it’s not the first time.

Last season, the only occasion Liverpool suffered a defeat in the Premier League was away to eventual champions Manchester City. They later embarked on a nine-match winning run before falling short of the title by only a point.

Klopp’s men continued their incredible form this season, going unbeaten in their opening 27 fixtures (drawing one), the first for any team in Europe’s top five leagues.

The draw came against Manchester United in October but since then, Liverpool bounced back in style by winning 18 games on the trot, equalling Man City’s record for the longest winning streak in 2017-’18.

Five longest unbeaten runs in Premier League Year Team Matches unbeaten 2003-'04 Arsenal 49 2019-'20 Liverpool 44 2004-'05 Chelsea 40 2001-'02 Arsenal 30 2017-'18 Manchester City 30

It may have taken Liverpool 30 years to break their Premier League hoodoo but on plenty occasions in the past, the Reds have come close to the title before falling short of the finish line.

The 2018-’19 season was the closest they ever came to getting their hands on the trophy, finishing just a point behind Manchester City. This was the first occasion where the top two sides accumulated the most points in a single English top-flight season.

Liverpool had also become the first Premier League side to not win the title despite bagging 97 points, the most any second-placed side managed in top-flight history.

Before that, the Reds came agonisingly close to winning the title during the 2013-’14 season under Brendan Rodgers, losing out to Manchester City by just two points.

Liverpool's near misses Season Winners Margin of points behind League position 2018-'19 Manchester City (98 points) One Second 2013-'14 Manchester City (86 points) Two Second 2008-'09 Manchester United (90 points) Four Second 2001-'02 Arsenal (87 points) Seven Second 1996-'97 Manchester United (75 points) Seven Fourth

But even with the title in the bag, there are records Liverpool can still break in their remaining games.

