India all-rounder Hardik Pandya delivered a pep talk to young cricketers of the Baroda Cricket Association on Thursday alongside brother Krunal, advising them to become the best version of themselves and to keep working hard.

The Baroda cricketer cited the example of Virat Kohli, explaining to the youngsters how the India captain’s hunger to improve everyday keeps pushing him towards excellence.

“At least 10 of you should play for India. Otherwise, I will be disappointed. It’s up to you to decide whether you want to disappoint me or play with me in 10 year’s time,” Hardik said to them in a video by Sports Tak.

“Keep your goal to be the best [version of yourself].”

“I was talking to Virat [Kohli] two days ago. I asked him something that I never asked him before. I asked him ‘What is the reason behind your excellence?’.

“He sent me a message..’Just you have to keep one thing in mind – to reach [the top] and have that consistency.’ You have to have a great hunger to become No 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down but based on your hard work and merit you should set becoming No 1 as your goal’.

“Then I came to know how he is as consistent as he is.”

Hardik said like Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma too had the desire to be at the top, a characteristic that makes the trio consistent.

“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni are extremely consistent because they don’t want to come second but as a matter of the fact if they do come second, they don’t have a problem with it. They will once again begin their work to become No 1.

He added: “If you’re a bowler, you have to be the best. If you’re training, you must be the first one to be there. In life, you need to compete with yourself more than others. Try to better yourself.”

