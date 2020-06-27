South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis attributed Chennai Super Kings’ success in the Indian Premier League . Du Plessis said one of them is CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“With Chennai, my experience there has been that of a calm dressing room,” du Plessis said during an Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa.

“Good captain, good coach and a lot of experience in the side. Last year we called the Grand Dad eleven as we had a lot of old guys in the team but that’s a lot of experience. We have had a lot of captains over the seasons.

“There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room.”

The South African veteran has been an integral part of the CSK team for many years now.

“There is a confidence in the dressing room that someone will pull it through for us no matter what the situation, and on each occasion, it is someone different,” he said.

“Probably, MS [Dhoni] on exception, is the one guy, that’s done a lot of it. But the rest of the guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it over and over again,” du Plessis added.

With Dhoni leading from the front, CSK have won the IPL three times and is only behind Mumbai Indians in the number of title triumphs since the T20 league’s inception in 2008. They lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018, returning from a two-year suspension.

CSK are the only team to qualify for the IPL playoff stage in each edition in the league. Besides, they have also won the Champions League T20 tournament in 2010 and 2014.

Watch the full video here: