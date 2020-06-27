Indian Super League club Odisha FC and its assistant coach Thangboi Singto have parted ways.

Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019-’20 ISL season and was also the head of club’s youth development.

“It was a great and wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with head coach Josep Gombau.

“I would like to wish the club, management, staff and players all the best for the upcoming ISL season. Will miss Odisha, its peace loving people and the cheers of the Juggernauts. Dhanyabad OFC,” said Singto.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha FC signed Arsenal goalkeeping coach Gerald Peyton as assistant to coach Stuart Baxter, who joined the club earlier this month.