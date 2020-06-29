Alexander Zverev faced severe criticism on Monday for partying again just six days after apologising for his participation in the ill-fated Adria Tour.
The Adria Tour was cancelled midway after Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicky and several others tested positive for Covid-19. Zverev, who was one of the few ones who didn’t get the virus, had offered an apology for being a part of the event.
Also read – Questions facing Djokovic and tennis: What next after ill-fated Adria Tour, positive Covid-19 tests?
“I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour,” the world No 7 had said in a statement. “I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing.”
However, Zverev failed to live up to his promise of self-isolating and was seen partying with his friends in a crowded bar in the French Riviera.
Zverev received plenty of criticism on social media, with Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios leading the way.
Here are some more reactions to Zverev’s latest indiscretion: