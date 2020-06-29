Alexander Zverev faced severe criticism on Monday for partying again just six days after apologising for his participation in the ill-fated Adria Tour.

The Adria Tour was cancelled midway after Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicky and several others tested positive for Covid-19. Zverev, who was one of the few ones who didn’t get the virus, had offered an apology for being a part of the event.

Also read – Questions facing Djokovic and tennis: What next after ill-fated Adria Tour, positive Covid-19 tests?

“I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour,” the world No 7 had said in a statement. “I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing.”

However, Zverev failed to live up to his promise of self-isolating and was seen partying with his friends in a crowded bar in the French Riviera.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster:



“I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.”



Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

There is no doubt that this was a video of Zverev from today, no matter how many deletions/misdirects are attempted by Monégasque misfits.



Here’s another angle I was sent (which has also since been deleted from an instastory after being posted today).https://t.co/Zq0hfyu5bI https://t.co/yj1HlwkS5B pic.twitter.com/TRXUZmdjdf — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

I mean. No doubt. Several different sources show Alexander Zverev at Anjuna Plage Private Club in Monte Carlo. pic.twitter.com/sjZEx0i5n9 — Simon Häring (@_shaering) June 28, 2020

Zverev received plenty of criticism on social media, with Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios leading the way.

Nick Kyrgios: "Sascha Zverev again man, again, again, how selfish can you be? How selfish can you be?



"at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days"



"pissing me off, this tennis world is pissing me off, seriously. How selfish can you all get?"



I see no lies tbh... pic.twitter.com/egcxH0HL2K — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) June 29, 2020

Here are some more reactions to Zverev’s latest indiscretion:

Philipp Plein has already deleted the frame of his Instastory that most clearly showed Zverev partying today.



No matter how lazy, sloppy and selfish players are about following public health guidelines mid-pandemic, they sure can spring to quick action to cover their asses.🥳😐 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Zverev wasn’t even the only ATP player there 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xnMKCtgVt — ジョン (@delJontro) June 28, 2020

Judiging from all the footage over the past few weeks, I feel like ATP Players are literally BEGGING us to introduce a new award called ‘Which player is the dumbest and most irresponsible?’ #Djokovic #Thiem #Zverev — Bagels and Breadsticks (@bageIbreadstick) June 28, 2020

I am more outraged not by the fact that Zverev is not self-isolating himself, but by the fact that he is brazenly lying in social media just to preserve his image..🤮 — Vage (@vg_vahe) June 28, 2020

Stop calling Zverev and Thiem kids. They are whole, dumbass grown men. — Jonathan Newman (@Tennis_Jon) June 28, 2020

Really disappointing behaviour but another proof that the ATP tour can't trust the players to follow their rules. How on earth do the officials think big tournaments will work this year? — Doris (@DorisLaRubia) June 28, 2020

Zverev is handling this whole covid-19 thing in the same manner as his second serve. — Raz Ols 🐐 (@RazOlsRF) June 29, 2020

Even the Covid-19 pandemic can't stop Alexander Zverev from making double faults #COVIDIOT — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) June 28, 2020

Amazing how many tennis players are managing to not give a damn about the integrity of their sport during this Covid-19 Pandemic



Even when the world number 1 Novak Djokovic is under huge scrutiny the likes of Alexander Zverev continue to act in a reckless way. — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) June 28, 2020

Zverev evidentially cannot be trusted. He was meant to self isolate and said he would. But breaks it and goes out to party. I bet he hasn’t even been tested again before doing so, maybe putting others at risk if he is a carrier. — Zainab Walji (@xenon21) June 28, 2020

Watching video with Zverev made me angry and sad. Sad for all the ppl, who are risking their own lives to help patients and to fight with this virus. It is not fair. — Mags 1️⃣9️⃣ (@RAFAaddicted) June 28, 2020

Looks like there goes my hobby translating interviews with Alexander Zverev? I don't want to hear about him. This is the straw that broke the camel's back. — anna (@pani_lovett) June 28, 2020

The irony of Zverev displaying bad COVID-19 health/safety practices is that he's very patient within the context of rallies, often too patient for his own good.



If only he was that conservative in public. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) June 28, 2020

I honestly think it would be better for Zverev to not say anything at all than give a phony statement full of crap. — AllAboutTennisBlog (@TennisBlogger1) June 28, 2020