India’s Nitin Menon has been included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2020-’21 following the annual review and selection process conducted by the International Cricket Council.

The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, replaced England’s Nigel Llong and is the third from his country to make the panel after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

A selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, picked Menon, who was earlier part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

“It’s a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel,” said Menon. “To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in.

“Having already officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as in ICC events, I understand the great responsibility that comes with the job. I look forward to the challenges and will do my best at every opportunity I get. I also feel this is a responsibility on me to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing my experiences.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the ICC for their support and believing in my ability over the years. I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout my career.”

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, said: “Nitin has come through our pathway system with very consistent performances. I congratulate him for being selected to the Elite panel and wish him continued success.”

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-'21

Umpire Tests ODIs T20Is
Aleem Dar 132 208 46
Kumar Dharmasena 65 105 22
Marais Erasmus 62 92 26
Chris Gaffaney 33 68 22
Michael Gough 14 62 14
Richard Illingworth 47 68 16
Richard Kettleborough 64 89 22
Nitin Menon 3 24 16
Bruce Oxenford 59 96 20
Paul Reiffel 48 70 16
Rod Tucker 71 84 35
Joel Wilson 19 66 26

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees for 2020-'21

Match Referee Tests ODIs T20Is
David Boon 57 143 63
Chris Broad 100 323 106
Jeff Crowe 99 298 124
Ranjan Madugalle 193 363 104
Andy Pycroft 76 178 87
Richie Richardson 29 54 36
Javagal Srinath 53 223 83