India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav said he hopes to see former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in action soon.

Dhoni last played for India during their 2019 World Cup semi-final exit against New Zealand last year and has been out of the Indian team since then. He was expected to be back in action with franchise Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League before the T20 league was indefinitely postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly planning to hold a national camp soon in July, speculation over whether Dhoni will be part of it has been doing the rounds.

Kuldeep, meanwhile, revealed that the veteran’s presence in the team was missed.

“We all are missing Mahi bhai,” Kuldeep told The Times of India.

“I am a big fan of Mahi bhai. I really want him to come back into the team soon and play. Personally, I really feel he should play for India again.”

The 25-year-old, who had earlier dismissed talks of being dependent on Dhoni for wickets, said the wicketkeeper-batsman was an instant advisor and that his inputs from behind the stumps were valuable.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep also described India captain Virat Kohli as a great motivator.

“Whenever we stepped onto the field, Mahi bhai would come up with some instant advice,” he said. “That (kind of) advice helped me a lot in my career. He is a great instant advisor. He is someone who doesn’t believe giving advice ahead of and after the game. He will analyse things and come up with instant advice on the field.

“That’s what Virat bhai does as well. Mahi bhai is an instant advisor, Virat bhai is a great motivator. Apart from these two, Rohit (Sharma) bhai also guided me a lot on many occasions. I am really grateful that I am playing under seniors like Virat, Dhoni and Rohit,” he added.