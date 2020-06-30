Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer who recently joined Uttarakhand as head coach has revealed that his former team Vidarbha remained his first choice destination to begin his coaching career.

However, a lack of response from the Vidarbha Cricket Association vice-president Prashant Vaidya to Jaffer’s inquiries left him with no option but to consider alternatives.

“I had spoken to Prashant (Vaidya) and had shown my interest in coaching Vidarbha. He had offered me the role of batting consultant but since I had spent sufficient time with Vidarbha, I wanted to be head coach (of Vidarbha). It would have been a smooth transition for me since I knew the boys very well and also the system,” Jaffer told The Times of India.

“For the last three years, I was handling the boys under Chandrakant Pandit. I was quite attached to Vidarbha. I have always said that Vidarbha is like a second home for me, but if I don’t get any response, I have no option but to move on,” he added.

The former Mumbai batsman revealed he was promised a response by Vaidya after May 17 when the lockdown was supposed to be lifted, but it did not materialise. Jaffer’s various attempts of reaching out to Vaidya were left unanswered.

“I am not disappointed that they haven’t taken me as a coach. It would have been perfectly alright for me if they had said ‘No’. I understand everyone has different ideas and vision, but not picking up calls or responding to my messages at all hurt me the most. If they were waiting for a meeting, they could have told me to wait. I would have definitely waited. But without any communication what would I perceive? I got the message that he is avoiding me,” Jaffer said.

Jaffer is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history and is one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket. Playing for Vidarbha, the opening batsman scored 2,565 runs at an average of 51.3 in 37 matches.

Having enjoyed mentoring youngsters during his time in Mumbai and Vidarbha and Jaffer would now look forward to turning things around for Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy in his new role as head coach.