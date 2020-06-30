The Ladies European Tour and Women’s Golf Association of India Tuesday announced the cancellation of this year Women’s Indian Open, scheduled for October 1-4, in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

“It is incredibly disappointing to miss a year of the Hero Women’s Indian Open, one of the biggest professional women’s golf events of the Tour. But we look forward to being back next year. This was a tough decision for everyone involved, but we feel it is the most responsible course of action following consultation with all stakeholders,” LET Chief Executiver Alexandra Armas said in a release.

The Indian Open has been held each year since 2007 and was co-sanctioned by the LET in 2010 and has been a part of their calendar each year ever since. The tournament has been held at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, except in 2013 and 2014, when the course was undergoing a re-design.

The 14th edition of the event will now be held at the same venue in October 2021.

“It was a very difficult decision, but the right one under the present circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. With no likelihood of any respite in the foreseeable future, safeguarding the health and well being of all players, officials and spectators is of paramount importance,” said WGAI president Kavita Singh.