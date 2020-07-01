Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is hopeful of getting back to competition in the next three months after his US-based promoter restarted bouts earlier this month. It has been the more than six months since the Olympic bronze medallist last stepped into the ring.

Signed by Hall of Famer Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions in 2018, Singh was last seen in action in November 2019 when he defeated Ghana’s Charles Adamu to keep his unbeaten record intact in the professional circuit.

The 2008 Olympic bronze-medallist confirmed that he has had talks with Top Rank and plans are on to stage a fight atleast by October.

“It will be held outside India because it is unlikely that restrictions because of Covid-19 pandemic will ease by then,” the 34-year-old told PTI. “From what I gather, in the next two-three months, I will probably be able to fight.”

Top Rank resumed action amid the pandemic on June 9 with Olympic silver-medallist Shakur Stevenson defeating Felix Caraballo in a TV-only event held without spectators.

“That’s the future given the situation. I think that’s how professional boxing will be. Unfortunate...but that’s how it will adapt,” said Singh.

Singh said fans should be kept away completely for the time being even if action resumes. “First of all, there shouldn’t be a rush to bring supporters to the arena. Secondly, you just cannot have crowds. I know they add to the atmosphere but safety comes first. You have to take every precaution to ensure that this [Covid-19] doesn’t spread,” he said.

“The post-Covid world would be great for broadcasters and advertisers because there is immense hunger for live sports right now,” he added. “Boxing is easier to conduct in that sense because a very limited number of people are involved in action. They can be tested and kept in a bio-secure zone to ensure that nothing untoward happens.”

And when does he see live sports resuming in India? “India has always been an unpredictable country. One can never be sure how things pan out here,” he laughed. “On a serious note, I would only urge utmost caution before any decision on resuming competitions is taken,” he added.