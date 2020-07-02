With the death of Everton Weekes on Wednesday at the age of 95, cricket lost one of its greatest batsmen.

Weekes was the last of a legendary trio of cricketing knights, known as the Three Ws, who oversaw the rise of West Indies cricket after the Second World War.

The numbers alone make impressive reading: in 48 Tests, played between 1948 and 1958, Weekes scored 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. He made 15 centuries including five in an extraordinary sequence that remains a record till today.

Everton de Courcy Weekes was born in Pickwick Gap, Barbados on February 26, 1925. He was one of three West indies greats to be born within a mile and a half of each other over an 18-month period. The others were Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott. Together they were the Three Ws.

With Weekes, Walcott and Worrell in the middle-order, the West Indies rose from being a lightweight Test nation to world-leaders, laying the ground for the likes of Garry Sobers, Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards.

After retiring from Test cricket in 1958, Weekes continued playing in the Lancashire League in England, became an admired administrator and lethal bridge player, representing Barbados, and was knighted in 1995.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Weekes’ death:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

I had the great priviledge of spending time in the company of Sir Everton on several occasions over the past 2 decades. Never once did I leave his presence without feeling a sense warmth, cheerfulness & having learnt something rich & endearing each time. A truly great human being — Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2020

Very sad to learn of the passing of Sir Everton Weekes. A humble man who wore his greatness lightly — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) July 1, 2020

Sir Everton Weekes some cricketer, some man. Goodbye. Should you see Malcolm Marshall on your travels, do give him a hug from us all... — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) July 1, 2020

We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace ✌🏾 🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 1, 2020

A true great of the game. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sir Everton Weekes’ family and friends https://t.co/vvrbJ4rMrN — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2020

Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend , Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/eQQo3QXN7F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2020

The great Everton Weekes bids goodbye at 95. Was a score some bowling sides would have been happy to concede when he was peeling off centuries. The three Ws will now rest together, adjacent to each other. They enriched cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2020

Three Ws in Bridgetown, Barbados. Weekes on the right. This came up when two of the Ws were alive pic.twitter.com/6rL7vyZfrq — Atreyo Mukhopadhyay (@atreyom) July 1, 2020

My deepest condolences goes out to the Weekes family. Such a great man! Sleep well legend 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/FlsPafIjg0 — Kirk Edwards (@Edical30) July 1, 2020

Everton Weekes (on right in pic) passes away aged 95. In 1948-49 he scored 5 consecutive Test centuries, a record that still stands. The 3 Ws including Frank Worrell (left) & Clyde Walcott (centre) who enthralled the cricket world reunited again, now in the Elysian fields. RIP pic.twitter.com/CubJMmSOBm — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2020

Sir Everton Weekes averaged 58.61 in a decade-long Test career and once made centuries in five consecutive Test innings, a record that still stands 72 years later. An undisputed legend of the game of cricket. — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) July 2, 2020

What a man! What an amazing Man! I always enjoyed listening you: your lessons on life; your knowledge of the game; and your tremendous wisdom.



Thanks Sir Everton — #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZBQkabTFUa — Mr Spooniverse (@MrSpooniverse) July 1, 2020

Hearing that the great Sir Everton Weekes has just passed away. He was a sprightly 95..one of the legends of West Indian cricket, and a gracious, wonderful man. Averaged nearly 59 in Test cricket! Rest in peace, sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kg6H3zNISQ — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 1, 2020

[With inputs from AFP]