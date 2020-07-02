Ankeet Chavan has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Mumbai Cricket Association to reconsider the life ban imposed on him for his involvement during the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

Mumbai all-rounder Chavan was among three Rajasthan Royals players banned by BCCI disciplinary committee later that year, along with S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila.

Sreesanth is now set for a comeback to competitive cricket after challenging his ban. In 2018, the Kerala High Court revoked the life ban on the pacer and later, the Supreme Court asked the BCCI to reduce his ban. Sreesanth was cleared to play competitive cricket from September 2020 after the Board shortened his ban by seven years.

Chavan also expressed his desire to make a return to cricket and has asked the MCA to look into his case.

“I have requested them to reconsider my life ban,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “I want to play cricket again. I want to be back on the ground. Sreesanth has successfully challenged his case. He is going to play cricket again. I face the same situation and feel my ban should also be reconsidered. I have requested my home association MCA to take my case forward,” he said.

He added: “In 2015, I got a clean chit [a Delhi Court dropped all charges] but the ban was still there. I’m desperate to make a comeback on the ground and that’s why I made a request to the board and MCA. Life feels incomplete without cricket, I just want to play again. It will not be proper for me to comment any further, I have made a request, let’s see what happens,” he said.

MCA secretary Sanjay Naik revealed he received Chavan’s application and his case will be discussed by the Apex Council.