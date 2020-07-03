Manchester City showed their class on Thursday with a 4-0 victory against newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
City sent a warning shot of their intentions to take the title back next season as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden all struck before half-time to inflict just Liverpool’s third league defeat in 71 games.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s own goal rounded off a miserable night for Klopp’s men, who could have conceded many more in the second half.
“I wanted to see a brilliant attitude and I saw that, the boys were really fighting. Nobody was like ‘hey I am coming here, we don’t care’. We care a lot. That is how it feels, it feels not good and it should not feel like it is,” said Klopp. “If there is a team in the world that can smash us like this it is probably City but we will come again.”
City began the evening by giving a guard of honour to their opponents, but showed little respect once the action got underway.
“I saw them in the guard of honour and they were so focused, they didn’t even say ‘thank you’. That is why they are champions of Europe and the Premier League,” said City boss Pep Guardiola. “They drank a lot of beers in the past week but they arrive here without beers in the blood to compete against us.”
