England all-rounder Sam Curran tested negative for coronavirus on Friday following the Covid-19 test that he had undergone on Thursday.

The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl, according to a statement released by England and Wales Cricket Board.

“He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor. Curran will receive a further Covid-19 test on Sunday with the rest of the playing and management group,” the ECB added.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England’s intra-squad warm-up match.

The warm-up match is a part of England’s preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning in Southampton on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.