Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Saturday said Sachin Tendulkar’s magnificent technique would force his team to have many meetings merely to discuss strategies to dismiss the Indian batting great.

Tendulkar dominated Indian cricket for over two decades before retiring in 2013 as the holder of many batting records, including highest run-getter in Test and One-Day International format and most number of international centuries.

“Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique,” Hussain recalled on ICC podcast titled ‘Cricket Inside Out’ speaking to Ian Bishop and Elma Smit.

“The amount of meetings, I had as an England captain trying to figure out how to get Sachin out was a nightmare.”

When asked about choosing batsmen from the current era who possessed great batting technique, Hussain said: “Virat Kohli has great technique. For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him.

“But for me, Kane Williamson for me [has a very good technique in the current era], he plays the ball late with soft hands.

“As a victim of T20 cricket and white-ball cricket, players in the modern game play with hard hands and nick the ball a lot. Williamson can play all three formats but can adapt his game to each.”

Former West Indies pacer Bishop also said that Tendulkar was the most difficult batsman he ever bowled to.

“Sachin Tendulkar was the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled against in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines and for his ability to generate power and hit balls to the boundary,” Bishop said.

(with PTI inputs)