The Cricket Association of Bengal’s headquarters at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was on Sunday shut down for seven days after a non-permanent staff working in the ground tested positive for Covid-19.

“Chandan Das, who works in the civil engineering department on a temporary basis, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

“He is currently admitted at Charnock Hospital. Even though he had not come to CAB for a week, on the advice of eminent doctors in the medical committee, we have asked all of them to refrain from visiting the CAB office for the next seven days and during this period. Extensive sanitizing will take place keeping all safety protocols in mind.

“Incidentally CAB has not opened formally and has been working sporadically with a skeleton staff essentially to meet certain statutory compliances and for clearing dues to various stakeholders,” Dalmiya added.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state has surpassed its daily records on Saturday when it touched 743, while the death toll also witnessed its peak at 19. Kolkata had registered a record 242 cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 6,864.