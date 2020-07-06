Upcoming India defender Narender Gahlot says he tries to emulate Sandesh Jhingan for his attitude despite being inspired by skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The 18-year old made his international debut against Tajikistan in the Intercontinental Cup last year. He would then go on to score the Blue Tigers’ opening goal against Syria nine days later with a towering header in his second international start.

“Sandesh [Jhingan] paaji plays with a warrior-like attitude during matches and is very aggressive,” Gahlot told the All India Football Federation website.

“In training, he gives his 100 per cent at all times and is physically very strong, which is something I try to emulate.

“Sunil [Chhetri] bhai is such an inspiration for all of us and gives us all invaluable advice. He told me to be aggressive when I am without the ball. When I have the ball, I have to be extremely calm and avoid mispasses.”

Ageing like fine wine: How Sunil Chhetri adapted to challenges thrown at him and improved over time

Gahlot added: “...and when I am passing to the midfield or to my wing-backs, the weight of the pass has to be precise and the direction has to be perfect as well. Otherwise, the pressure will come back on the central defenders.”

Almost a year on from his first brush with the senior national team, Gahlot spoke about not repeating mistakes on the field.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” he said. “But it is critical not to repeat them. As a defender I know which areas I need to improve on and the seniors guide us a lot in that respect as well.”