As a Twenty20 International captain, MS Dhoni made an instant impact by winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, his first assignment leading India. However, his time as a One-day International captain took off in Australia in early 2008 in the VB tri-series.

An unheralded Indian team outplayed the hosts to win the tournament and Dhoni never looked back, adding the World Cup and the Champions Trophy in his kitty over the next five years.

Read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unmatched brilliance behind the stumps

Ask any of the big-hitting batsman over the years about Australian grounds and they’d tell you that it is a daunting task clearing the long boundaries Down Under. No such problems for Dhoni, who has managed to hit many a sixer whenever he visited Australia. In the video below, he is seen smashing pace ace Brett Lee for a couple of huge ones. Not many batsmen dared to do that against Lee, easily one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game in the last 25 years.

Read: Everything we’ve heard about MS Dhoni since lockdown began

The Ranchi dasher has a wide range of hitting options in his repertoire too. Of course, a Dhoni sixes package would be incomplete without the Helicopter shot. The World Cup-winning skipper is also adept at the pull shot or using his feet against the spinners. He manages to generate a lot of power with a front-foot punch too, targeted at the long-off region. It’s a skill that very few batsmen can execute. Not for nothing is Dhoni regarded as one of the greatest white-ball players of all-time.

Watch Dhoni’s biggest sixes in Australia here: