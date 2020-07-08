Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back at AC Milan and is back among the goals. He helped AC Milan produce a remarkable comeback against Juventus as Milan overcame a two-goal deficit to win 4-2 in Serie A

Ibrahimovic who is on loan from Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy scored one and made one for Stefano Pioli’s side following up on a similar return in his last game.

Impressing with his class on the field, Ibrahimovic was at his vintage best off the field too as he caught the eye with his post-match comments. “I’m old. That’s no secret! Age is just a number,” Ibrahimovic told DAZN.

“I am working well, getting a good balance. I played more today than in the last game. I feel good, to be honest, and I am trying to help the team in every way,” he said

“I am president, player and coach. The only negative is that I only get paid for being a player. If I had been here from the first day of the season, then we would’ve won the Scudetto,” he continued.

Ibrahimovic is unsure if he will stay on at Milan beyond his loan spell, and feels the San Siro faithful have seen the last of him playing live with matches being held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am really enjoying myself at Milan, as I went to America, I got injured, I wanted to feel alive. I’m 38 years old. I don’t have the physique that I had, but I am smart about it. I don’t try to do the same things I did when I was 20,” he said.

“If I don’t make the difference, then I don’t like that. I am not here to be a mascot. I am here to help my teammates, club and fans,” he added.

Ibrahimovic has scored five goals in eleven games for AC Milan since returning to the club. He had initially spent two seasons at the club between 2010 and 2012 when he had helped the club win their only Serie A title in 16 years.

Milan currently occupy the fifth spot in the table and are a point ahead of AS Roma and Napoli who have played a game fewer.