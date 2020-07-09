The Pakistan Cricket Board has stated that Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Sourav Ganguly’s claim that the 2020 Asia Cup stands cancelled holds no “weight or merit”.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, PCB media director Samiul Hasan Burney has said that the fate of this year’s Asia Cup will be decided by the Asian Cricket Council.

On Wednesday, BCCI president Ganguly told Sports Tak that the 2020 Asia Cup will not go ahead but he didn’t elaborate any further on it.

“In December, we have the first full series. Asia Cup 2020, which was scheduled to take place in September, has been called-off” Ganguly said in an Instagram live session.

Hasan, however, said that such an announcement can only be made by the president of the ACC, not BCCI chief Ganguly.

“The statements made by Sourav Ganguly have no impact on proceedings. Even if he passes comments every week, they do not hold weight or merit,” Hasan was quoted as saying in the report.

“The decision regarding the Asia Cup will be taken by the ACC. The announcement can only be made by the president of the Asian body Nazmul Hasan. To the best of our knowledge, the schedule of the next ACC meeting is yet to be announced,” he added.