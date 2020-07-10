There were wishes galore on Twitter on Friday as legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 71st birthday. The former India captain, who scored 13,214 runs in international cricket, is one of the most respected personalities in the game.
After enjoying a phenomenal career as a player, where he broke many batting records and established himself as an icon in India, Gavaskar has had a successful run as a commentator as well over the past several decades.
To celebrate the great man’s 71st birthday, former cricketers, current players and fans came together to send out their wishes birthday wishes on Twitter.
Here are some of them: