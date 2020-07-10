Indian Super League side FC Goa on Friday announced that assistant coach Clifford Miranda signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The former Dempo SC midfielder will be a part of FC Goa’s coaching staff under new head coach Juan Ferrando for the upcoming ISL season, as well as the AFC Champions League campaign.

“I’m delighted to continue my tenure at FC Goa and want to help the team succeed in the coming season,” Miranda said.

“I’m also looking forward to working with our new head coach Juan (Ferrando) and together taking this team to new heights. Being able to work with FC Goa in the AFC Champions League is another exciting prospect for me.”

FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur was equally pleased to see Miranda sign on the dotted line.

“Clifford’s growth as a coach has been commendable. Since he joined us, he has shown an incredible appetite to learn, self-improve and has also gone about improving the players under him in the junior squad and the first team,” Puskur said.

“I’m glad that Clifford will continue to form a vital part of the coaching staff and I’m confident that under Juan, he will only gain more knowledge and experience and will have an active role to play in the direction the first team takes this season. His knowledge and playing experience in India will be vital in guiding the local players through the season and improving them as they go along.”

Miranda was first appointed as the assistant coach for the Gaurs at the start of the 2019-’20 season. He then led the Gaurs towards the crucial late stages of the league as interim head coach after the Gaurs sacked Sergio Lobera midway during the 2019-’20 season.

Under the former national team midfielder, FC Goa finished top of the ISL standings and subsequently became the first ever Indian club to secure a direct entry in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Miranda recently completed his AFC Pro Diploma Coaching course and during his playing career, was capped 44 times by the Indian national team.

The 37-year-old has also played 12 matches in the ISL, representing both FC Goa and Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK), with two assists to his name during that time.