India is still some way off from resuming sporting events as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked the states to not press the restart button in a hurry considering the rising Covid-19 case count.

Reviewing the possibility of resumption of sporting activities across the country, Rijiju urged the states to not start anything within the next two-three months.

“The states will have to independently decide when they can start sports activities and training. However, I would urge all states to start some kind of sporting activities after two or three months, depending on the situation,” Rijiju said.

He was speaking after the conclusion of the two-day virtual meeting with sports ministers of all states and union territories to chalk a way forward amid the pandemic.

Rijiju emphasised on resuming non-contact sports as and when the situation improves.

“We can start sporting events in a limited manner and for non-contact sports. There are some states that have opened up their sporting facilities and started some sports training. As the situation improves, we must attempt to bring on-field sport back.”

Sporting activities came to a screeching halt after the government was forced to enforce a nationwide lockdown in march to stem the spread of the pandemic.

He said the centre and states will work together and mobilise one crore volunteers to help in India’s fight against Covid-19.

(with PTI inputs)