Jason Holder was only 23 when he was first made West Indies skipper. It was a combination of his potential and strange tidings in West Indies cricket that landed him the job. He had a good head on his shoulders too – not too adventurous, calm and capable of learning on the job – and all the big names in West Indies cricket seemed to trust him too.

And for a while, the numbers were steady. West Indies weren’t playing the strongest of oppositions a lot in those days and Holder was slowly but surely building himself up – learning the game and trying to provide leadership at the same time.

It wasn’t always easy, though. At times, he looked like he stood alone. Trying to get West Indies cricket back in the big league and playing consistent cricket was a difficult task. But he persevered and now, the results are starting to add up. Not so much in terms of actual results but the consistency is better and the younger talents coming into the team are starting to mature.

Holder, though, continues to lead from the front. He is now the world’s best allrounder and the No 2 bowler, according to the ICC Test rankings. His batting remains solid and his bowling, in helpful conditions, can be splendid.

However, there is still some growing up to do for Holder. And that brings up to the big question – how much better can he get?

Holder's career batting stats in Tests Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 41 71 12 1917 202* 32.49 3228 59.38 3 8

Holder's career bowling stats in Tests Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ 41 71 6793 2887 113 6/42 11/103 25.54 2.54

There is no doubt that 2018 was his greatest year. That was when he truly took off. In six Tests (against Zimbabwe - 3, India - 1 and Sri Lanka - 2), he had an average difference of 24.93. To give context, Gary Sobers had an average difference of 23.75 and Jacques Kallis was at 22.72. Of course, their numbers were over the length of their careers but Holder’s year showed what he was capable of.

Holder's incredible 2018 in Test cricket Mat Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts BBI Bowl Av 5s Ave Diff Career 41 1917 202* 32.49 3 113 6/42 25.54 7 6.94 2018 6 336 74 37.33 0 33 6/59 12.39 4 24.93

Holder's Test record in 2018 Opponent Mat Runs Bat Av Wkts Bowl Av Ave Diff Bangladesh 2 67 33.50 16 8.93 24.56 India 1 71 35.50 5 14.60 20.90 Sri Lanka 3 198 39.60 12 16.08 23.51

Bowling stats

Holder doesn’t have outright pace but he does have the ability to move the ball both ways and his height (6’7”) allows him to extract disconcerting bounce.

Early on, he was trying to come to grips with how to use his skills and it reflected in his numbers too. But post 2018, he has really found his spot.

Year-wise breakdown in Test cricket Year Mat Overs Wkts BBI BBM Avg ER SR 5WI 10WM 2014 2 42.0 3 2/26 2/50 31.00 2.21 84.0 0 0 2015 10 258.5 18 3/15 5/49 39.50 2.74 86.2 0 0 2016 8 177.5 10 5/30 5/59 46.70 2.62 106.7 1 0 2017 9 310.0 22 4/54 6/65 35.04 2.48 84.5 0 0 2018 6 150.1 33 6/59 11/103 12.39 2.72 27.3 4 1 2019 5 151.2 20 5/77 6/97 17.25 2.27 45.4 1 0 2020 1 42.0 7 6/42 7/91 13.00 2.16 36.0 1 0

Batting statistics

Holder’s batting has had a much steadier graph. He is technically solid and seems to have a fair degree of time of his hands. He can play shots all around the park but for a big man, he seems to rely more on timing than on power.

He isn’t all about brute power. Rather, his batting has a rather classy touch to it.

Year-wise breakdown in Test cricket Year Mat Runs HI Avg SR 100s 50s 2014 2 91 52 30.33 57.96 0 1 2015 10 454 103* 28.37 66.27 1 2 2016 8 256 64* 28.44 52.35 0 1 2017 9 417 110 29.78 52.05 1 2 2018 6 336 74 37.33 60.43 0 2 2019 5 344 202* 49.14 70.20 1 0 2020 1 19 14* 19.00 38.00 0 0

Rare ability

Holder's overall Test record Opponent Mat Runs Bat Av Wkts Bowl Av Ave Diff Afghanistan 1 11 11.00 5 8.40 2.60 Australia 5 217 31.00 5 60.80 -29.79 Bangladesh 2 67 33.50 16 8.93 24.56 England 9 482 40.16 30 25.93 14.23 India 7 307 27.90 14 35.00 -7.09 New Zealand 2 97 24.25 3 50.66 -26.41 Pakistan 6 305 43.57 19 22.26 21.30 South Africa 2 26 8.66 3 49.66 -40.99 Sri Lanka 5 263 29.22 15 17.33 11.88 Zimbabwe 2 142 47.33 3 48.66 -1.33

Holder has the rare ability to be able to change a match with either ball or bat. But perhaps he has an even rarer quality of fitness. Too many good allrounders break down because their bodies simply can’t take the load. But Holder has got through the initial stage and now, he is in a position to take things up a level.

Over the last three years, the West Indian has scored 934 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 34.59. In the same period, he has also claimed 72 wickets at an average of 19.52. Most allrounders tend to favour either batting or bowling but Holder seems to have the best possible balance – a batting average over 30 and a bowling average below 20.

His performances have been consistent against most teams but Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have been tough opponents. Now 28, he has the required experience to turn things around. Indeed, in many ways, the most interesting part of his career is just beginning.