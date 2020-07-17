Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis opened up on his views on racism in his country and the world and felt the issue needed urgent attention and action to be fixed.

Huge protests have been raging in the United States and across the world after the death of George Floyd leading to the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Du Plessis revealed that he had remained silent on the issue with intent to listen but has responded saying he has changed his earlier perspective where he had said that he doesn’t see colour.

He felt it was important to acknowledge and feel the pain of the people suffering.

Here is the full statement that he released on his Instagram handle: