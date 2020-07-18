The England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday that pacer Jofra Archer was fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday (13 July) when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove.

Archer was withdrawn from England’s second Test squad against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford and is commencing five days of isolation at the venue. He will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday, 21 July.

The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association, the statement from the board said.

England are without Archer in the ongoing Test, where West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley made centuries for England in the first innings.

Both teams have been living in “bio-secure bubble” sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for last week’s first Test, and Emirates Old Trafford, where the final two matches of the series are taking place.

Archer broke the rules by going home to Hove on Monday following England’s four-wicket loss in the first Test at Southampton last week before the team travelled to Manchester.