Former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels the fast bowlers will take at least four to six weeks to get back into rhythm when they return to action after the coronavirus hiatus.

Most of the Indian cricketers haven’t been able to practice since March due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

While pacer Shardul Thakur resumed training in May in Boisar, Maharashtra last month, Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina too have recently hit the nets in Ghaziabad. Among others, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma have also been training.

“To be honest, I am really worried about the fast bowlers,” said Pathan on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going. It’s a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs.

“Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen,” he added.

Watch Irfan Pathan’s speak about the Indian pacers here: