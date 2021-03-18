There are some cricket matches will remain unforgettable for cricket fans just for the tense final moments. There is nothing quite like a nail-biting finish, irrespective of the format. Dinesh Karthik’s sensational finish against Bangladesh will be one of those.

The man known as DK hit a last-ball six in his blazing cameo to help India edge out Bangladesh by four wickets and clinch the Twenty20 tri-series title in Colombo on Sunday.

Karthik hit 29 off just eight balls to get India past their 167-run target in a tense chase of a dramatic final at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Needing 12 to win off the last over, India lost Vijay Shankar on the penultimate ball but Karthik held his nerve to hit Soumya Sarkar for six, triggering wild celebrations in the dressing room.

“It’s an amazing feeling. These are things which remain in your memory for a lifetime,” an ecstatic Karthik told bcci.tv.

India’s ‘man of the moment’ tried to position himself in the crease, pre-empting what Rubel Hossain and Soumya Sarkar would bowl during the final two overs of their Nidahas Trophy triumph.

“At that stage, all I was trying to do was hit a boundary every ball. I was positioning myself on the crease according to what he would bowl. It kind of paid off,” said the affable Tamil Nadu cricketer.

Karthik expressed his surprise at the number of Sri Lankan supporters, who had turned up to support India.

“We didn’t expect so many people to come for India vs Bangladesh final as there weren’t too many people during our league phase game. I was really happy with the support and it really helped while batting,” Karthik had said.

(With PTI inputs)

