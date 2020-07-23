Cricket in England continued to take baby steps towards recovering from the coronavirus-forced shutdown as Surrey women beat Middlesex to win their first London Cup in six attempts, Sky Sports reported.

It was also the first domestic women’s fixture played anywhere in England since the Covid-19 lockdown started, with the match also being streamed on Facebook.

The match, that was played at Surrey’s home ground Kia Oval, was won with one ball to spare as Kira Chathli scored an unbeaten 28 to take her side home. Surrey, at one point, were reduced to 60/5 in a chase of 109 in the 20-over match.

Surrey win their first London Cup! 🎉



Kira Chathli ends on 28 not out and Surrey reach their target with one ball to spare! pic.twitter.com/gGpcVTlLea — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 22, 2020

RESULT



It came down to the penultimate ball but wasn’t to be this year for Middlesex



Well fought @SurreyLadies 👏🏻 and thank you @surreycricket for staging today’s game 🏏#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/kDkbqTnK3s — Middlesex Women (@MiddxCCCWomen) July 22, 2020

Players and officials took a knee ahead of the match to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter and anti-racism movements around the world.

You can watch the highlights here:

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: All the action from Surrey's maiden win in the #LondonCup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QBgJa10HaA — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 22, 2020

Brief scores:

Middlesex 108/7 (20 overs):Griffith 30, Gole 28*

Surrey 110/6 (19.5 overs): Chatli 28*, Thorpe 2-11